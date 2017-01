Tiger Woods is making his first start in a full-field PGA Tour event in 17 months at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He's grouped with other Tour stars Jason Day and Dustin Johnson for what is sure to be a well-followed threesome. They tee off at 1:40 p.m. EST, and we'll kick off the live blog at 1:30 p.m. to get you prepped. Follow his entire first round below and join the conversation to talk Woods's return, his equipment and so much more.