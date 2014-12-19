Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

The Year Ahead: Which Players Will Break Through in 2017?

Tour Confidential: Who Will Be 2017's Player of the Year?
Can DJ repeat? Will Jordan Spieth have a bounce-back year? Our panel debates who will be the top player next season.
by Mark Broadie
Posted: Mon Dec. 12, 2016
Install App

Looking ahead to 2017, our analytics expert boldly picks the pros most likely to raise their first Tour trophies.

It's easy to predict that Jason Day, Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson will win in 2017. It's a lot harder (and a lot more fun) to try to pick the non-winners who will hoist that first trophy. Well, here goes.

First, about last year. My 2016 pre-season predictions weren't perfect, but my top three choices for players who would win their maiden Tour events came through: Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and Branden Grace.

As for my analysis, it goes beyond scoring average, which isn't great for forecasting. It's harder to shoot 65 in a major than it is on an easy course in calm conditions. My main predictive tool is Total Strokes Gained, adjusted for the strength of the field. (If a player shoots 65 when the field average is 69.2, his Total Strokes Gained is 4.2.) Score versus the field factors into course difficulty. I also account for field strength. If 69.2 represents the average score of a strong field—say, the Tour Championship, where players are about 1.3 strokes better than an average Tour field—then a 65 gains 5.5 strokes relative to an average field. All of this lets us accurately compare scores across different courses, conditions and fields.

Photo:

The crowds loved Beef in 2016, and they'll get more of him this season.

Heading into 2017, there are more than 70 non-rookie non-winners on Tour. Topping my list of Most Likely to Break Through are, in order: Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Soren Kjeldsen and Kevin Chappell. Cabrera-Bello is 32, finished third at the Match Play and earned 2.5 points for the European Ryder Cup team. Rahm, 21, was the No. 1 ranked amateur for 60 weeks, finished as low amateur at Oakmont, and had a T2 at the Canadian Open.

There are 25 incoming Tour rookies, and Cody Gribble already notched a win in October, at the Sanderson Farms Championship. My best bets for other rookie breakthroughs are, in order: Wesley Bryan, Grayson Murray, Andrew ("Beef") Johnston, Ryan Blaum and J.T. Poston.

It will be especially fun to watch Bryan and Johnston. Bryan and his brother George achieved a degree of fame with their entertaining YouTube trick-shot videos. And the smiling, bearded Johnston became a fan favorite after his eighth-place finish at last year's Open Championship. Oh, and he's got a great nickname.

Where's the "Beef"? In 2017, look for him in the winner's circle.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More