It seems the players at the World Cup of Golf are enjoying their birdies Down Under, and we're not just talking about Thanksgiving celebrations.

The pros were dialed in on Friday, showering Kingston Heath with incredible approach shots, cup-defying bunker blasts and birdies galore.

Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark lead the pack at 12 under par with a three shot lead over China's Wu Ashun and Li Haotong. Kjeldsen had the shot of the day with a 152-yard approach on the third hole, which he dunked for eagle.

First round leaders Spain, made up of teammates Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jon Rahm, are in third at eight under par.

Take a look at the insane highlights (made all the more impressive by high winds) below.