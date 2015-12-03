Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Woody Austin Shoots 59 at Diamond Resorts Invitational

Photo: Getty Images

Woody Austin

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Jan. 13, 2017
Install App

Woody Austin shot a 59 at the Diamond Resorts Invitational. And he didn't even know it. 

Austin went on a birdie tear in the opening round of the tournament, carding 10 birdies and an eagle with no bogeys. When he walked off the 18th green, Austin believed he had a great round, but not a 59.

"I didn't know it was a par-71 so when I walked off the last green I thought I shot 60," Austin said. "Everybody goes, 'No, it's a par-71.' So, ah, cool. I really didn't know.

"I've said all along the game has gotten a lot easier because of the technology and the golf ball,"Austin continued. "It really is a putting contest. And I proved that today. If you get hot in one round, it's so easy to keep the ball in front of you. When you're on, you're really on."

WATCH: Justin Thomas Holes Eagle Putt for 59 at Sony Open

The event has a mixed field of PGA Tour Champions Tour players, LPGA Tour players and celebrities, so it's not an official Champions Tour event. But still, a 59 is a 59.

 

 

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More