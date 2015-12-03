Woody Austin Shoots 59 at Diamond Resorts Invitational

Woody Austin shot a 59 at the Diamond Resorts Invitational. And he didn't even know it.

Austin went on a birdie tear in the opening round of the tournament, carding 10 birdies and an eagle with no bogeys. When he walked off the 18th green, Austin believed he had a great round, but not a 59.

"I didn't know it was a par-71 so when I walked off the last green I thought I shot 60," Austin said. "Everybody goes, 'No, it's a par-71.' So, ah, cool. I really didn't know.

"I've said all along the game has gotten a lot easier because of the technology and the golf ball,"Austin continued. "It really is a putting contest. And I proved that today. If you get hot in one round, it's so easy to keep the ball in front of you. When you're on, you're really on."

The event has a mixed field of PGA Tour Champions Tour players, LPGA Tour players and celebrities, so it's not an official Champions Tour event. But still, a 59 is a 59.