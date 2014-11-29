While You Were Sleeping: What You Missed at the Presidents Cup

Team USA had no trouble getting out to an early lead at the Presidents Cup.

After day 1, the Americans have a 4-1 lead over the Internationals. Unless you're a hardcore fan, you might have missed some of the opening round highlights. We've got you covered.

Day 1 Match Results

Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes 3&2 over Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama

Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace 3&2 over Matt Kuchar/Patrick Reed

Rickie Fowler/Jimmy Walker 5&4 over Anirban Lahiri/Thongchai Jaidee

Phil Mickelson/Zach Johnson 2 UP over Jason Day/Steven Bowditch

Jordan Spieth/Dustin Johnson 4&3 over Danny Lee/Marc Leishman

Best part about team events? The celebrations

Phil Mickelson electrified the crowd in South Korea with a hole-out for birdie on the 13th hole of a tight match. He followed his traditional double-arm-raise with a new style of celebration with his partner, Zach Johnson.

We may not be used to seeing Phil and Zach as a team, but their celebration game is on-point. #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/eNcncLeUaN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2015

Jordan Spieth is loving playing with DJ

If there's a qualm about Spieth's game, it's that he's not super-long off the tee like Rory McIlroy or Jason Day. In the Presidents Cup, Spieth is paired with bomber Dustin Johnson, and he's loving it. The duo dominated Danny Lee and Marc Leishman on Thursday and will go off first in the Friday session against Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.

Nice round one with @DJohnsonPGA ! Going four ball tomorrow first off #setthepace #DJbombs — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) October 8, 2015

Bubba Watson kicked off the event with an epic club twirl

Bubba really does love the first tee shot at these type of events.

Bubba Watson liked the U.S. team's first shot of The #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/kvJaoECtNF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2015

The Internationals are down, but they aren't going away

Nick Price went all-in on the Friday sessions, reconfiguring several of his teams on the fly. One big move was putting Jason Day and Adam Scott, his two highest-profile studs together in the third match against Zach Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Not the start we hoped for but plenty of golf left. Looking forward to clawing things back tomorrow @PresidentsCup #TeamIntl — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) October 8, 2015