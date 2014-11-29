While You Were Sleeping: What You Missed at the Presidents Cup
Team USA had no trouble getting out to an early lead at the Presidents Cup.
After day 1, the Americans have a 4-1 lead over the Internationals. Unless you're a hardcore fan, you might have missed some of the opening round highlights. We've got you covered.
Day 1 Match Results
Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes 3&2 over Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama
Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace 3&2 over Matt Kuchar/Patrick Reed
Rickie Fowler/Jimmy Walker 5&4 over Anirban Lahiri/Thongchai Jaidee
Phil Mickelson/Zach Johnson 2 UP over Jason Day/Steven Bowditch
Jordan Spieth/Dustin Johnson 4&3 over Danny Lee/Marc Leishman
Best part about team events? The celebrations
Phil Mickelson electrified the crowd in South Korea with a hole-out for birdie on the 13th hole of a tight match. He followed his traditional double-arm-raise with a new style of celebration with his partner, Zach Johnson.
Jordan Spieth is loving playing with DJ
If there's a qualm about Spieth's game, it's that he's not super-long off the tee like Rory McIlroy or Jason Day. In the Presidents Cup, Spieth is paired with bomber Dustin Johnson, and he's loving it. The duo dominated Danny Lee and Marc Leishman on Thursday and will go off first in the Friday session against Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace.
Bubba Watson kicked off the event with an epic club twirl
Bubba really does love the first tee shot at these type of events.
The Internationals are down, but they aren't going away
Nick Price went all-in on the Friday sessions, reconfiguring several of his teams on the fly. One big move was putting Jason Day and Adam Scott, his two highest-profile studs together in the third match against Zach Johnson and Phil Mickelson.