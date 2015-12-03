Menu Close
Tour & News

This Web.com Tour Pro Lost 32 Balls at the Latest Tournament

Photo: 2017 Ryan Young/PGA TOUR

Players at this week's Bahamas Web.com Tour event struggled with 40 mph winds.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 10, 2017
Challenging weather conditions at the Web.com tour's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic led to a historically high cut line and one unlucky player parting ways with 32 of the 36 golf balls he started the tournament with.

Greg Eason shot 91-95 and misssed the cut at the event held at Sandals Emerald Bay in the Bahamas. The 24-year-old was quoted by the Tour as saying that he'd started with 36 golf balls and ended with only four. 

Eason was not alone in his struggles. Players battled extremely strong winds and hurricane-like conditions. The scoring average in the first round was over 80, and the cut line of 11 over par is the highest ever in Web.com history. The tournament ends on Wednesday.

