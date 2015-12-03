Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Former South African Golf Star Westner Dies in Apparent Suicide

Photo: Getty Images

Wayne Westner teamed with Ernie Els to win the World Cup of Golf in 1996.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Jan. 4, 2017
Wayne Westner, a South African golf star who once played alongside Ernie Els, died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday. Westner won the South African Open in 1988 and 1991 and the 1996 World Cup of Golf with Els as his partner. He won twice on the European tour.

Police confirmed that Westner had died as the result of a gunshot to the right side of the head. He was allegedly holding his wife hostage prior to his death. The 55-year-old's career ended in 1998 after an accident at the Madeira Island Open that left him with several torn ankle ligaments.

Els posted a message of condolence this morning after learning of Westner's death: "Sad day, our friend Wayne Westner passed today. Great memories thank you my friend."

