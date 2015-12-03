Wayne Westner, a South African golf star who once played alongside Ernie Els, died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday. Westner won the South African Open in 1988 and 1991 and the 1996 World Cup of Golf with Els as his partner. He won twice on the European tour.

Police confirmed that Westner had died as the result of a gunshot to the right side of the head. He was allegedly holding his wife hostage prior to his death. The 55-year-old's career ended in 1998 after an accident at the Madeira Island Open that left him with several torn ankle ligaments.

Els posted a message of condolence this morning after learning of Westner's death: "Sad day, our friend Wayne Westner passed today. Great memories thank you my friend."