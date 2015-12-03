Menu Close
Tour & News

Wayne Gretzky: 'I've Told Dustin He Has to Be More Like Tiger'

Behind the Scenes with Dustin Johnson, 2016 Player of the Year
We take you behind the scenes of GOLF magazine's 2016 Player of the Year shoot with U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and family.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2016
Install App

Wayne Gretzky wants to make sure greatness runs in the family.

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer told GOLF Magazine if Dustin Johnson, his future son-in-law, wants to maintain his winning ways, he should try to emulate golf’s great one.

“I’ve told Dustin he has to be more like Tiger,” Gretzky said. “I don't mean he has to be Tiger — you only get a few athletes like that a century. But part of what made Tiger Tiger was relentlessness.”

Johnson captured his first major title at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont and added victories at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and BMW Championship en route to PGA Tour Player of the Year honors, but Gretzky thinks Johnson should set his sights higher in 2017.

"If I scored 50 goals in a season, I wanted 70 the next year. If I got 70, I wanted 90. Never, ever settle,” Gretzky said. “Dustin just won three tournaments and a major. That's a great year. Now go win five tournaments and two majors. I want him to see that only he can put limits on himself.”

Photo:

Dustin Johnson is engaged to marry Wayne Gretzky's daughter, Paulina.

 

