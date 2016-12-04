Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Watch: Tiger Woods's Seven Best Shots in Return to Golf at Hero

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Dec. 4, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods finished the Hero World Challenge four under par and in 15th place in the 18-player field, but he showed flashes of his old self and provided some promising signs. He carded rounds of 73, 65, 70 and 76, and he even gave us a few club twirls and fist-pumps that reminded us what we've been missing over the last 15 months.

It was a step in the right direction for the 14-time major winner. Relive his return with his best seven shots of the week, courtesy of our friends at the PGA Tour.

Chip-in for Birdie from Sand on 5th Hole Saturday

Near Ace on Par-3 12th Hole Friday

Birdie and Fist-Pump on 17th Hole Saturday

This Swing, Recoil and Drive on Sunday

Big Par Save, Fist-Pump on Friday

Tee Shot on the Par-3 8th Thursday

Wedge From Tough Lie on 6th Hole Thursday

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More