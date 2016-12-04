Watch: Tiger Woods's Seven Best Shots in Return to Golf at Hero

Tiger Woods finished the Hero World Challenge four under par and in 15th place in the 18-player field, but he showed flashes of his old self and provided some promising signs. He carded rounds of 73, 65, 70 and 76, and he even gave us a few club twirls and fist-pumps that reminded us what we've been missing over the last 15 months.

It was a step in the right direction for the 14-time major winner. Relive his return with his best seven shots of the week, courtesy of our friends at the PGA Tour.

Chip-in for Birdie from Sand on 5th Hole Saturday

Seriously!?

Seriously!?



Seriously.



Tiger Woods is 4 under thru 5 holes.#QuickHits https://t.co/LQBbzELejk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016

Near Ace on Par-3 12th Hole Friday

Birdie and Fist-Pump on 17th Hole Saturday

There's the fist pump.



Tiger is back to 10 under.#QuickHits https://t.co/gx9lloWusS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016

This Swing, Recoil and Drive on Sunday

Yeah, the back looks OK.



Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/hh3jt28k6s — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2016

Big Par Save, Fist-Pump on Friday

Tee Shot on the Par-3 8th Thursday

Wedge From Tough Lie on 6th Hole Thursday