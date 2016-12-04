Watch: Tiger Woods's Seven Best Shots in Return to Golf at Hero
Tiger Woods finished the Hero World Challenge four under par and in 15th place in the 18-player field, but he showed flashes of his old self and provided some promising signs. He carded rounds of 73, 65, 70 and 76, and he even gave us a few club twirls and fist-pumps that reminded us what we've been missing over the last 15 months.
It was a step in the right direction for the 14-time major winner. Relive his return with his best seven shots of the week, courtesy of our friends at the PGA Tour.
Chip-in for Birdie from Sand on 5th Hole Saturday
Seriously!?— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016
Seriously!?
Seriously.
Tiger Woods is 4 under thru 5 holes.#QuickHits https://t.co/LQBbzELejk
Near Ace on Par-3 12th Hole Friday
Tiger Woods is in the zone.#QuickHits https://t.co/eKMWi1rU75— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 2, 2016
Birdie and Fist-Pump on 17th Hole Saturday
There's the fist pump.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016
Tiger is back to 10 under.#QuickHits https://t.co/gx9lloWusS
This Swing, Recoil and Drive on Sunday
Yeah, the back looks OK.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2016
Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/hh3jt28k6s
Big Par Save, Fist-Pump on Friday
Tiger being Tiger. This is fun.#QuickHits https://t.co/kqZwjckF2C— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 2, 2016
Tee Shot on the Par-3 8th Thursday
Tiger Woods is officially dialed-in.#QuickHits https://t.co/eGQjL841VD— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2016
Wedge From Tough Lie on 6th Hole Thursday
The touch is there.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2016
Tiger has now made 2 birdies and 0 bogeys thru 6 holes.
He's tied for 2nd early on. #QuickHits https://t.co/jHJMiDfcyO