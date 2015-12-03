WATCH: Tiger Woods Sticks It to Inside a Foot on Par-3 12th

Tiger Woods returned to professional golf with a one-over 73 on Friday as he was derailed by two double bogeys in the final three holes.

But that bumpy finish hasn't carried over to his second round. Playing solo since Justin Rose WD'd, Woods shot a three-under 33 on the front and then added back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 to move to five under on the day (four under overall). On the 12th, a 202-yard par-3, he stuck it to inside a foot and kicked it in. Check out the shot below.