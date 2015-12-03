Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf on Thursday after sitting on the sidelines for nearly 15 months while recovering from multiple back surgeries. When Woods stepped up to the tee at noon for the first round, the tension had been building for months. Would he bomb it down the middle like the Tiger of old or hook it into a waste area?

In the end, Tiger's first swing back was a decent drive with plenty of length that ended up in the left rough just a yard or so off the fairway. Watch the much-anticipated swipe below, and follow along in our live blog here.