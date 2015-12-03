Watch: Thorbjorn Olesen Smashes 400-Yard Drive at World Cup

Thorbjorn Olesen helped lead Denmark, along with teammate Soren Kjeldsen, to the top of the World Cup of Golf leaderboard Friday, a feat that included one of the most impressive tee shots we've ever seen.

Olesen piped a drive over 400-yards down the 457-yard par-4 18th during the second round of World Cup of Golf play, setting up an easy birdie opportunity for the Danes. They managed it, bringing their total score to 12 under par through 36 holes.

Teammate Kjeldsen had some luck himself on Friday, with a hole-out from 152-yards away.

With two more days to play, Denmark leads China by three shots, with Spain lurking just one shot back of the Chinese. Italy, England, the United States, and France are tied for fourth.

A 403 yard drive?!



Here's @Thorbjornolesen going big earlier on pic.twitter.com/gzQSP0kVgz — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 25, 2016