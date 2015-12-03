Watch: Rory McIlroy Takes a Dip to Escape from Water Hazard

Rory McIlroy took two swings from the water hazard guarding the the 16th hole at the DP World Tour Championship on Thursday.

McIlroy's approach on the par-4 went right of the green and across the hazard line, yet he elected to play it instead of taking a drop since his ball was in a puddle at the bottom of the slope.

His first swing splashed hard into the water and didn't advance the ball, but he was able to get the second out. He missed that putt and tapped in for a double bogey 6.

McIlory shot a three-over 75 and is tied for 55th in the 60-player field.

Check out the video below.