A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
Tour & News

Watch: Rory McIlroy Takes a Dip to Escape from Water Hazard

Photo: Golf Channel screenshot

Rory McIlroy rolls up his pants to play a shot from the water.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Nov. 17, 2016
Install App

Rory McIlroy took two swings from the water hazard guarding the the 16th hole at the DP World Tour Championship on Thursday.

McIlroy's approach on the par-4 went right of the green and across the hazard line, yet he elected to play it instead of taking a drop since his ball was in a puddle at the bottom of the slope.

His first swing splashed hard into the water and didn't advance the ball, but he was able to get the second out. He missed that putt and tapped in for a double bogey 6.

McIlory shot a three-over 75 and is tied for 55th in the 60-player field.

Check out the video below.

