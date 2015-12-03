Lexi Thompson proved she can hang with the guys Thursday at the Franklin Templeton Shootout.

Playing with Bryson DeChambeau, she helped her team to a 10-under par 62 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Even though DeChambeau was making headlines with his side-saddle putting style, Thompson had the shot of the day.

The highlight for the 21-year-old LPGA star came at the par-5 17th. She smashed a 5-iron from over 200 yards out, landing her approach just seven feet from the cup. That set the duo up for eagle, but it was all Thompson on that hole.

"The chances of me getting it closer than her was almost impossible," DeChambeau said of Thompson's approach. "She’s a fantastic iron player."

Thompson's wasn't just the best shot in her pairing, either: both Smylie Kaufman and Justin Thomas, who each hit 9-iron, couldn't get closer.