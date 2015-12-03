Menu Close
by Jessica Marksbury
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
by Tom Cunneff
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
by Sam Belden
by Marika Washchyshyn
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Watch: Lexi Thompson's Monster 5-Iron Leads to Tap-In Eagle

Photo: Luke Franke

Lexi Thompson laughs after sinking a putt on the 18th hole during the PGA Tour Franklin Templeton Shootout golf tournament Pro-Am.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Dec. 9, 2016
Install App

Lexi Thompson proved she can hang with the guys Thursday at the Franklin Templeton Shootout.

Playing with Bryson DeChambeau, she helped her team to a 10-under par 62 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Even though DeChambeau was making headlines with his side-saddle putting style, Thompson had the shot of the day.

The highlight for the 21-year-old LPGA star came at the par-5 17th. She smashed a 5-iron from over 200 yards out, landing her approach just seven feet from the cup. That set the duo up for eagle, but it was all Thompson on that hole.

"The chances of me getting it closer than her was almost impossible," DeChambeau said of Thompson's approach. "She’s a fantastic iron player."

(MORE: Lexi Thompson is Playing the Same Tees as the Men...Let's Not All Freak Out)

Thompson's wasn't just the best shot in her pairing, either: both Smylie Kaufman and Justin Thomas, who each hit 9-iron, couldn't get closer.

