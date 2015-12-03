Watch: Jim Furyk Comes Oh-So-Close to Hole-in-One

Jim Furyk was oh-so-close to a hole-in-one during the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. But he had to settle for a birdie.

Playing the 208-yard par-3 12th hole at the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort, Furyk hit a 3-hybrid and then watched his ball track toward the cup before dashing left at the last second and lipping out. Furyk, as you'll see from his reaction, couldn't believe it. He knocked in his birdie putt from just outside three feet and moved to four under on the day.

