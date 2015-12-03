Menu Close
Tour & News

Watch: Ian Poulter Snaps at Camera After Quad Bogey in Hong Kong

Photo: Warren Little

Ian Poulter plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2016 USB Hong Kong Open.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Dec. 9, 2016
Install App

Don't move during Ian Poulter's backswing. He might let you, and the thousands watching at home, hear about it.

Poulter made a quadruple bogey on the par-4 15th during the second round at the Hong Kong Open on Friday. When he finally putted out for an eight, he locked eyes with the cameraman as he walked off the green, pointed right at him and delivered a stern warning: "Next time I'm ready to play my shot, don't run behind me."

Ice cold! Poulter ended his round 2-over par on the day to slip into a tie for 49th, and he took to Twitter after his round to drive the point home.

