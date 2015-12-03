Bryson DeChambeau has already begun an equipment revolution with his single-length irons. Could he be disrupting the conventional wisdom about the putting stroke next?

DeChambeau was testing a side-saddle putting stroke on the putting green ahead of this week's Franklin Templeton Shootout. Side-saddle putters stand next to the ball and face the cup. DeChambeau placed his right hand on the putter grip and his left hand in a modified claw grip.

It worked, at least, in the video as DeChambeau drains the putt.

DeChambeau made headlines recently when he said the stroke was in development, and he told Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck back in January that he expected to put it to good use in competition.

According to Shipnuck, "DeChambeau employed that stroke during the summer of 2013, winning the Trans-Mississippi Amateur along the way, and he still practices it with coach Mike Schy. He went away from it because he was wary of the constant scrutiny, but he vows to return to sidesaddle 'once my Tour card is secure.' He adds, 'Everything about my game is different; my putting might as well be too.'"

Check out the video below.