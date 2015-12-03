Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Tests Side-Saddle Putting Stroke

Side Saddle Putting is Not a Gimmick
Sports Illustrated's Gary Van Sickle has discovered that side saddle putting is neither an act of desperation nor a last resort — it might just be a better way to putt.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 7, 2016
Install App

Bryson DeChambeau has already begun an equipment revolution with his single-length irons. Could he be disrupting the conventional wisdom about the putting stroke next?

DeChambeau was testing a side-saddle putting stroke on the putting green ahead of this week's Franklin Templeton Shootout. Side-saddle putters stand next to the ball and face the cup. DeChambeau placed his right hand on the putter grip and his left hand in a modified claw grip.

It worked, at least, in the video as DeChambeau drains the putt.

DeChambeau made headlines recently when he said the stroke was in development, and he told Sports Illustrated's Alan Shipnuck back in January that he expected to put it to good use in competition.

According to Shipnuck, "DeChambeau employed that stroke during the summer of 2013, winning the Trans-Mississippi Amateur along the way, and he still practices it with coach Mike Schy. He went away from it because he was wary of the constant scrutiny, but he vows to return to sidesaddle 'once my Tour card is secure.' He adds, 'Everything about my game is different; my putting might as well be too.'"

Check out the video below.

