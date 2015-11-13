Menu Close
Tour & News

See an Alligator Eat a Turtle on a Golf Course

by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Fri Mar. 27, 2015 Updated: Sat Nov. 14, 2015
Install App

Earlier in the month, we brought you the story of the massive alligator roaming greens at Myakka Pines Golf Club.

Turns out, he wasn't alone.

Posted on the club's Facebook page, another large alligator -- aptly named Goliath -- was spotted at Myakka Pines in Englewood, Fla. This time, the gator was caught chowing down on a turtle.

"Lots of people are asking what alligators eat. Here is Goliath having a turtle for breakfast."

To summarize: There are more alligators at Myakka Pines, but one less turtle. 

Photo:

This is what you don't want to see on a golf course.

