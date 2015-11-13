Earlier in the month, we brought you the story of the massive alligator roaming greens at Myakka Pines Golf Club.

Turns out, he wasn't alone.

Posted on the club's Facebook page, another large alligator -- aptly named Goliath -- was spotted at Myakka Pines in Englewood, Fla. This time, the gator was caught chowing down on a turtle.

"Lots of people are asking what alligators eat. Here is Goliath having a turtle for breakfast."

To summarize: There are more alligators at Myakka Pines, but one less turtle.

Photo: Myakka Pines Golf Club/Facebook

