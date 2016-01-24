Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

CBS Sportscaster Verne Lundquist Signs Off in His Own Words

Photo: AP Photo

Lundquist provided fans with memorable calls from the Masters and the PGA Championship.

by Verne Lundquist
Posted: Sat Dec. 3, 2016
Install App

This column originally appeared in the Dec. 5, 2016 edition of Sports Illustrated.

For more than five decades I've had a front-row seat to some of the greatest sporting events in America. You go into a broadcast with high hopes that something special will break out, and if you're really lucky, it will. In my case, I've been really lucky a half-dozen times. Then you hope that you're up to the moment and capture it with words that are appropriate to the significance of the event. I'm proud that, for the most part, I've been able to do that.

People often ask me about my calls of Jack Nicklaus's win at the 1986 Masters, Christian Laettner's miraculous shot against Kentucky in the '92 NCAA tournament, Tiger Woods's chip at the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters and Chris Davis's game-winning, 109-yard return of a missed Alabama field goal that gave Auburn the win in the '13 Iron Bowl. Younger folks probably don't know that I called figure skating with Scott Hamilton at three Olympics, including the 1994 Lillehammer Games that featured the highly publicized showdown between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, still the highest-rated non--Super Bowl sports telecast.

Last May, CBS and I agreed that I would step down from calling SEC football. I think the timing is right. In early May, I was honored with the Sports Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement. I turned 76 in July. In recent years I've been dealing with degenerative scoliosis, and I'm scheduled for back surgery next September. I've also had both knees and my right shoulder replaced. I claim, only slightly in jest, that I'm half the man I used to be. Army-Navy on Dec. 10 will be my final football telecast on CBS, but I'm not going into hiding. I'll still be doing March Madness, the Masters and the PGA Championship. I hope to be involved in those events as long as I'm physically able.

The University of Georgia band paid tribute to Verne Lundquist's most famous golf call earlier this year.

Until the SEC package came along, I had never been the lead broadcaster for any of the networks I worked for—ABC from 1974 to '81 and CBS from 1982 to the present. When CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus offered me the lead of the SEC series in 2000, I did not perceive it as a huge deal. Yet it soon became huge. That's what happens when a conference wins seven consecutive national championships.

It's almost impossible to overstate the degree of passion fans have for college football in the southern part of our country. That passion, especially in a world dominated by social media, can translate to harsh criticism of your work as a broadcaster. While the criticism continues in my final season, the overwhelming response has been real warmth. Nancy, my wonderful wife of 34 years, has been at every game this fall. The crew makes sure that she's taken care of before they get around to tending to Gary Danielson and me. Because of my aching knees and back, we're taken to and from the press box in a golf cart. Without exception, at every game location, that journey has been accompanied by shouts of "Thanks for the years," "We'll miss you," and even the occasional "Yes, sir." It's been very heartwarming.

Each school has been wonderful in acknowledging this final season. It started in September when Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin gave me fitted cowboy boots and a framed jersey with the number 12, representing the beloved Aggies 12th man. At Georgia, a scoreboard tribute featured Jim Nantz, Georgia governor Nathan Deal, coach Kirby Smart and Jack Nicklaus. On the field, the band spelled out YES, SIR and the P.A. announcer asked the crowd to turn around and yell "Yes, sir" in unison. I got goose bumps. Also included was a portrait of me painted by artist Steve Penley. There have been equally wonderful occasions at every game.

I'm often asked if there are any holes in my résumé. Did I not aspire to call a Super Bowl, a Final Four or the college football championship game? Of course, but so does every person who's done play-by-play for a network. It wasn't in the cards. Do I envy Jim Nantz or Al Michaels or Joe Buck? The answer is an emphatic no. Perhaps that's because I came very late to the dance. I got my first full-time network job at 42 and became the lead announcer of a series at 60. I could not be more grateful for what has been an amazing career.

Thank you for watching.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More