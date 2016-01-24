This article originally appeared on People.com.

Carli Lloyd, two-time Olympic gold medalist, married her high school sweetheart and golf pro Brian Hollins, according to The Knot.

The 34-year-old New Jersey native exchanged vows with Hollins on Friday in Puerto Morelos, Mexico before 75 friends and family members.

The ceremony took place along the Mayan Riviera, which is known for its numerous all-inclusive resorts. The bride wore a strapless gown from designer Matthew Christopher's fall 2016 collection, according to The Knot.

Hollins told Sports Illustrated in June that Lloyd was "by far the most competitive person I know." Lloyd responded, saying "He laughs because he says I always go in harder against him. And I'm like, ‘No, you always go harder against me.' It gets heated, we'll lay each other out."

"You know, it's fun, we get to banter," she added. "We get to be outside the relationship lovey-dove type of thing and go battle."

Hollins is the assistant golf pro at Trenton Country Club in New Jersey, and he previously worked as teaching and assistant professional at the Willow Brook country Club and Laurel Creek Country Club. He qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay through local qualifying at Laurel Creek Country Club. Hollins' effort to qualify for the PGA Tour came up short, but he did play stints on both the Tarheel and Hooters Tours.

The couple got engaged in January 2013 after 15 years of dating but postponed a wedding until after the 2016 Olympics.

Lloyd told The Knot in 2015 that she was a "low-key bride."

"I'm not really that difficult. I just want to have a good time with everybody, I just want to have a good night," Lloyd said. "I want my hair and makeup to look great [and] my dress to be beautiful. But other than that, I'm not too particular."

She took to Instagram on Thursday to post a sweet picture a day before their wedding, giving Hollins a kiss.

"#HeadOverHollins," she wrote.