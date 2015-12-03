Under Armour Founder Kevin Plank says his company will not expand into golf equipment, despite a void left by Nike's departure from the club and ball-making business.

Speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Plank explained the company's rationale, pointing to a "really tough, highly regulated" industry.

"There are not a lot of things you are allowed to do from an innovation standpoint," Plank said. "It's not a very large market and the margins aren't great, so business-wise, there are not a lot of reasons to do it."

Under Armour ambassador Jordan Spieth (who plays Titleist) also argued that it can be tough for convince players to take a risk on new equipment, as players grow attached to the set they play, adverse to changing what's in their bag if it's brought them success on the course.

"It's a sport where you develop a level of trust with what you have in your hand," Spieth said. "It's difficult to change especially when you get into high pressure situations."