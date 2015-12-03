Menu Close
Under Armour Founder: We're Not Getting Into the Equipment Biz

Nike Announces It Will Stop Selling Golf Equipment
Nike announced Wednesday it will no longer sell golf clubs, bags, or balls, but will continue to sell apparel. 
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Nov. 4, 2016
Under Armour Founder Kevin Plank says his company will not expand into golf equipment, despite a void left by Nike's departure from the club and ball-making business.

Speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Plank explained the company's rationale, pointing to a "really tough, highly regulated" industry.

"There are not a lot of things you are allowed to do from an innovation standpoint," Plank said. "It's not a very large market and the margins aren't great, so business-wise, there are not a lot of reasons to do it."

Under Armour ambassador Jordan Spieth (who plays Titleist) also argued that it can be tough for convince players to take a risk on new equipment, as players grow attached to the set they play, adverse to changing what's in their bag if it's brought them success on the course.

"It's a sport where you develop a level of trust with what you have in your hand," Spieth said. "It's difficult to change especially when you get into high pressure situations."

Photo:

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Jordan Spieth and Fast Company's Robert Safian speak onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

