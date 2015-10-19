The Unconceded Putt at the 2015 Solheim Cup
During Saturday of the 2015 Solheim Cup, Americans Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome were in a tight match with Europeans Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen. Lee missed a short putt for a birdie on the 17th and then picked up her ball under the assumption Europe had conceded -- Hull and Pettersen were already walking toward the last hole -- only for Pettersen to claim Europe hadn't conceded the short putt. The umpire intervened and Europe was awarded the hole. The altercation drew on-course tears from two of the players and ignited debate throughout the golf world. Lee explained her reasoning after the match:
"I missed it but I had just under two feet, like a foot and a half left coming back. And I looked at it and I thought I heard it was good," Lee said. "To me it looked good. I mean, it was a really short putt, easy putt. And at the same time Charley was walking off the green and Suzann was already off the green so there was no doubt in my mind that that putt was good. I didn't even think twice about it. So I just picked it up."
U.S. Beats Europe to Take Solheim Cup
The U.S. used a late comeback, and perhaps some motivation due to an earlier controversy, to beat Europe and win the Solheim Cup.
