The Ultimate Tiger Woods Career Timeline

Tiger Woods burst onto the scene as a 2-year-old wowing the world on the Johnny Carson show, and nearly four decades later he's still the talk of the pro golf world. He won a Junior World Golf Championship for ages 10 and under in 1984, added a U.S. Junior Am title in 1991 and grabbed the first of three U.S. Am championships in 1994. Oh, and then came his historic professional career. Check out everything Woods has down on the course, beginning way back when he could barely walk, with this ultimate timeline.

Amateur Career

1978:

Photo: NBC

1984:

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under

1985:

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under

1988:

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 11-12

1989:

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14

1990:

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14

1991:

U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Junior World Golf Champion, ages 15-17

1992:

U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

1993:

News:

Woods begins working with swing coach Butch Harmon

1994:

U.S. Amateur Champion

Western Amateur Champion

Pacific Northwest Amateur Champion

Photo: USGA

1995:

U.S. Amateur Champion

1996:

U.S. Amateur Champion (Only player to win three-consecutive)

NCAA Division 1 Champion

Pac-10 Champion

Professional Career

Photo: Getty Images

1996:

PGA Tour Wins:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

11 starts; 2 titles; 1 runner-up; 10 cuts made; $790,594 earned.

News:

1997:

Major Victories:

PGA Tour Wins:

Mercedes Championships, January, -14, Playoff, $216,000 GTE Byron Nelson Classic, May, -17, 2-stroke victory, $324,000 Motorola Western Open, July, -13, 3-stroke victory, $360,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up; $2,066,833 earned.

News: Woods ascends to No. 1 in the World Ranking for the first time

1998:

PGA Tour Wins:

BellSouth Classic, May, -17, 1-stoke victory, $324,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

20 starts; 1 title; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $1,841,117

Worldwide Wins:

1. Johnnie Walker Classic, -9, $186,662

1999:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Buick Invitational, February, -22, 2-stroke victory, $486,000 Memorial Tournament, June, -15, 2-stroke victory, $459,000 Motorola Western Open, July, -15, 3-stroke victory, $450,000 WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -10, 1-stroke victory, $1,000,000 ***First million-dollar win National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney, October, -17, 1-stroke victory, $450,000 The Tour Championship, October, -15, 4-stroke victory, $900,000 WGC-American Express Championship, November, -6, Playoff, $1,000,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 21 cuts made; $6,616,585

Worldwide Wins:

1. Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -15, $280,000

A look at Tiger Woods’ swing in every year of his professional career.#HelloWorld20https://t.co/iB2o111ex0 pic.twitter.com/USYmMEMVOA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 30, 2016

2000:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Mercedes Championships, January, -16, Playoff, $522,000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, February, -15, 2-stroke victory, $720,000 Bay Hill Invitational, March, -18, 4-stroke victory, $540,000 Memorial Tournament, May, -19, 5-stroke victory, $558,000 WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -21, 11-stroke victory, $1,000,000 Bell Canadian Open, September, -22, 1-stroke victory, $594,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

20 events; 9 titles; 4 runner-ups; 1 third; 20 cuts made; $9,188,321

Photo: PGA of America

2001:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Bay Hill Invitational, March, -15, 1-stroke victory, $630,000 The Players, March, -14, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000 The Memorial, June, -17, 7-stroke victory, $738,000 WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -12, Playoff, $1,000,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

19 events; 5 titles; 1 third; 19 cuts made; $5,687,777

Worldwide Wins:

Johnnie Walker Classic, -25, $221,134.47 Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -22, $450,000

2002:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Bay Hill Invitational, March, -13, 4-stroke victory, $720,000 Buick Open, August, -17, 4-stroke victory, $594,000 WGC-American Express Championship, October, -25, 2-stroke victory, $1,000,000

Season Summary:

18 starts; 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 18 cuts made; $6.912,625

Worldwide Wins:

Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -20, $450,000

2003:

PGA Tour Wins:

Buick Invitational, January, -16, 4-stroke victory, $810,000 WGC-Accenture Match Play, March, $1,050,000 Bay Hill Invitational, March, -19, 11-stroke victory, $810,000 100th Western Open, July, -21, 5-stroke victory, $810,000 WGC-American Express Championship, October, -6, 2 -stroke victory, $1,050,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

18 starts, 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 12 top-10s; 16 top-25s; 18 cuts made; $6,673,413

2004:

PGA Tour Wins:

WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, February, $1,200,000

Season Summary:

19 events; 1 title; 3 runner-ups; 3 thirds; 19 cuts made; $5,365,472

Worldwide Wins:

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, -16, 40,000,000 yen

News:

Woods splits with Butch Harmon, begins working with Hank Haney

2005:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Buick Invitational, January, -16, 3-stroke victory, $864,000 Ford Championship at Doral, March, -24, 1-stroke victory, $990,000 WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -6, 1-stroke victory, $1,300,000 WGC-American Express Championship, October, -10, Playoff, $1,300,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 6 titles; 4 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $10,628,024

Worldwide Wins:

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, 2005, -8, 40,000,000 yen

News:

Woods sets the PGA Tour record for consecutive cuts made at 142

11 days until #themasters. 11 years ago, @TigerWoods holed out on No. 16 to help him win. #cominginapril Watch:https://t.co/BWfO21Dhce — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) March 24, 2016

2006:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

15 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 1 third; 14 cuts made; $9,941,63

Worldwide Wins:

Dubai Desert Classic, -19, $329,760.30

2007:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Buick Invitational, January, -15, 2-stroke victory, $936,000 WGC-CA Championship, March, -10, 2-stroke victory, $1,350,000 Wachovia Championship, May, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,134,000 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August, -8, 8-stroke victory, $1,350,000 BMW Championship, September, -22, 2-stroke victory, $1,260,000 The Tour Championship, September, -23, 8-stroke victory, $1,260,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

16 starts; 7 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,867,052

Photo: USGA

2008:

Majors:

PGA Tour Wins:

Buick Invitational, January, -19, 8-stroke victory, $936,000 WGC-Accenture Match Play, February, $1,350,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational, March, -10, 1-stroke victory, $1,044,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

6 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up; 6 cuts made; $5,775,000

Worldwide Wins:

Dubai Desert Classic, -14, $283,965.09

2009:

PGA Tour Wins:

Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2009, -5, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000 The Memorial Tournament, June 2009, -12, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000 AT&T National, July 2009, -13, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000 Buick Open, August 2009, -20, 3-stroke victory, $918,000 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2009, -12, 4-stroke victory, $1,400,000 BMW Championship, September 2009, -19, 8-stroke victory, $1,350,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

17 starts; 6 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,508,163

Worldwide Wins:

JBWere Australian Masters, -14, $173,117.54

News:

2010:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

12 starts, 2 top 10s; 7 top 25s; 11 made cuts; $1,294,765

News:

2011:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

9 starts; 7 cuts made; $660,238

2012:

PGA Tour Wins:

Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2012, -13, 5-stroke victory, $1,080,000 Memorial Tournament, June 2012, -9, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000 AT&T National, July 2012, -8, 2-stroke victory, $1,170,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

19 starts; 3 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 17 cuts made; $6,133,158

2013:

PGA Tour Wins:

Farmers Insurance Open, January 2013, -14, 4-stroke victory, $1,098,000 WGC-Cadillac Championship, March 2013, -19, 2-stroke victory, $1,500,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000 The Players Championship, May 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,710,000 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2013, -15, 7-stroke victory, $1,500,000

PGA Tour Season Summary:

16 starts; 5 titles; 1 runner-up; 16 cuts made; $8,553,439

2014:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

7 starts; 5 cuts made; $108,275

Woods loses the No. 1 ranking after a record total of 683 weeks

Woods splits with Sean Foley and begins working with Chris Como

2015:

PGA Tour Season Summary:

11 starts; 6 cuts made; $448,98

Plays final event in August, undergoes two back surgeries by year's end.

2016: