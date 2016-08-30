The Ultimate Tiger Woods Career Timeline
Tiger Woods burst onto the scene as a 2-year-old wowing the world on the Johnny Carson show, and nearly four decades later he's still the talk of the pro golf world. He won a Junior World Golf Championship for ages 10 and under in 1984, added a U.S. Junior Am title in 1991 and grabbed the first of three U.S. Am championships in 1994. Oh, and then came his historic professional career. Check out everything Woods has down on the course, beginning way back when he could barely walk, with this ultimate timeline.
Amateur Career
1978:
1984:
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under
1985:
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under
1988:
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 11-12
1989:
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14
1990:
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14
1991:
- U.S. Junior Amateur Champion
- Junior World Golf Champion, ages 15-17
1992:
- U.S. Junior Amateur Champion
1993:
News:
- Woods begins working with swing coach Butch Harmon
1994:
- U.S. Amateur Champion
- Western Amateur Champion
- Pacific Northwest Amateur Champion
1995:
- U.S. Amateur Champion
1996:
- U.S. Amateur Champion (Only player to win three-consecutive)
- NCAA Division 1 Champion
- Pac-10 Champion
Professional Career
1996:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Las Vegas Invitational, October, -27, Playoff, $297,000
- Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, October, -21, 1 stroke-victory, $216,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
11 starts; 2 titles; 1 runner-up; 10 cuts made; $790,594 earned.
News:
1997:
Major Victories:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Mercedes Championships, January, -14, Playoff, $216,000
- GTE Byron Nelson Classic, May, -17, 2-stroke victory, $324,000
- Motorola Western Open, July, -13, 3-stroke victory, $360,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
21 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up; $2,066,833 earned.
News:
- Woods ascends to No. 1 in the World Ranking for the first time
1998:
PGA Tour Wins:
- BellSouth Classic, May, -17, 1-stoke victory, $324,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
20 starts; 1 title; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $1,841,117
Worldwide Wins:
1. Johnnie Walker Classic, -9, $186,662
1999:
Majors:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, February, -22, 2-stroke victory, $486,000
- Memorial Tournament, June, -15, 2-stroke victory, $459,000
- Motorola Western Open, July, -15, 3-stroke victory, $450,000
- WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -10, 1-stroke victory, $1,000,000 ***First million-dollar win
- National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney, October, -17, 1-stroke victory, $450,000
- The Tour Championship, October, -15, 4-stroke victory, $900,000
- WGC-American Express Championship, November, -6, Playoff, $1,000,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
21 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 21 cuts made; $6,616,585
Worldwide Wins:
1. Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -15, $280,000
2000:
Majors:
- U.S. Open: -12, 15-stroke victory, $800,000
- The Open Championship: -12, 8-stroke victory, $759,150
- PGA Championship: -18, Playoff, $900,000 (image below)
PGA Tour Wins:
- Mercedes Championships, January, -16, Playoff, $522,000
- AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, February, -15, 2-stroke victory, $720,000
- Bay Hill Invitational, March, -18, 4-stroke victory, $540,000
- Memorial Tournament, May, -19, 5-stroke victory, $558,000
- WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -21, 11-stroke victory, $1,000,000
- Bell Canadian Open, September, -22, 1-stroke victory, $594,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
20 events; 9 titles; 4 runner-ups; 1 third; 20 cuts made; $9,188,321
2001:
Majors:
- The Masters: -16, 2-stroke victory, $1,008,000 (Completes the "Tiger Slam")
PGA Tour Wins:
- Bay Hill Invitational, March, -15, 1-stroke victory, $630,000
- The Players, March, -14, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
- The Memorial, June, -17, 7-stroke victory, $738,000
- WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -12, Playoff, $1,000,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
19 events; 5 titles; 1 third; 19 cuts made; $5,687,777
Worldwide Wins:
- Johnnie Walker Classic, -25, $221,134.47
- Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -22, $450,000
2002:
Majors:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Bay Hill Invitational, March, -13, 4-stroke victory, $720,000
- Buick Open, August, -17, 4-stroke victory, $594,000
- WGC-American Express Championship, October, -25, 2-stroke victory, $1,000,000
Season Summary:
18 starts; 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 18 cuts made; $6.912,625
Worldwide Wins:
- Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -20, $450,000
2003:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, January, -16, 4-stroke victory, $810,000
- WGC-Accenture Match Play, March, $1,050,000
- Bay Hill Invitational, March, -19, 11-stroke victory, $810,000
- 100th Western Open, July, -21, 5-stroke victory, $810,000
- WGC-American Express Championship, October, -6, 2 -stroke victory, $1,050,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
18 starts, 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 12 top-10s; 16 top-25s; 18 cuts made; $6,673,413
2004:
PGA Tour Wins:
- WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, February, $1,200,000
Season Summary:
19 events; 1 title; 3 runner-ups; 3 thirds; 19 cuts made; $5,365,472
Worldwide Wins:
- Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, -16, 40,000,000 yen
News:
- Woods splits with Butch Harmon, begins working with Hank Haney
2005:
Majors:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, January, -16, 3-stroke victory, $864,000
- Ford Championship at Doral, March, -24, 1-stroke victory, $990,000
- WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -6, 1-stroke victory, $1,300,000
- WGC-American Express Championship, October, -10, Playoff, $1,300,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
21 starts; 6 titles; 4 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $10,628,024
Worldwide Wins:
- Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, 2005, -8, 40,000,000 yen
News:
- Woods sets the PGA Tour record for consecutive cuts made at 142
2006:
Majors:
- The Open Championship: -18, 2-stroke victory, $1,338,480
- PGA Championship: -18, 5-stroke victory, $1,224,000
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, January, -10, Playoff, $918,000
- Ford Championship at Doral, March, -20, 1-stroke victory, $990,000
- Buick Open, August, -24, 3-stroke victory, $864,000
- WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -10, Playoff, $1,300,000
- Deutsche Bank Championship, September, -16, 2-stroke victory, $990,000
- WGC-American Express Championship, October, -23, 8-stroke victory, $1,300,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
15 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 1 third; 14 cuts made; $9,941,63
Worldwide Wins:
- Dubai Desert Classic, -19, $329,760.30
2007:
Majors:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, January, -15, 2-stroke victory, $936,000
- WGC-CA Championship, March, -10, 2-stroke victory, $1,350,000
- Wachovia Championship, May, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,134,000
- WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August, -8, 8-stroke victory, $1,350,000
- BMW Championship, September, -22, 2-stroke victory, $1,260,000
- The Tour Championship, September, -23, 8-stroke victory, $1,260,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
16 starts; 7 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,867,052
2008:
Majors:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Buick Invitational, January, -19, 8-stroke victory, $936,000
- WGC-Accenture Match Play, February, $1,350,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational, March, -10, 1-stroke victory, $1,044,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
6 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up; 6 cuts made; $5,775,000
Worldwide Wins:
- Dubai Desert Classic, -14, $283,965.09
2009:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2009, -5, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
- The Memorial Tournament, June 2009, -12, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
- AT&T National, July 2009, -13, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
- Buick Open, August 2009, -20, 3-stroke victory, $918,000
- WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2009, -12, 4-stroke victory, $1,400,000
- BMW Championship, September 2009, -19, 8-stroke victory, $1,350,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
17 starts; 6 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,508,163
Worldwide Wins:
- JBWere Australian Masters, -14, $173,117.54
News:
2010:
PGA Tour Season Summary:
12 starts, 2 top 10s; 7 top 25s; 11 made cuts; $1,294,765
News:
2011:
PGA Tour Season Summary:
9 starts; 7 cuts made; $660,238
2012:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2012, -13, 5-stroke victory, $1,080,000
- Memorial Tournament, June 2012, -9, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000
- AT&T National, July 2012, -8, 2-stroke victory, $1,170,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
19 starts; 3 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 17 cuts made; $6,133,158
2013:
PGA Tour Wins:
- Farmers Insurance Open, January 2013, -14, 4-stroke victory, $1,098,000
- WGC-Cadillac Championship, March 2013, -19, 2-stroke victory, $1,500,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000
- The Players Championship, May 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,710,000
- WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2013, -15, 7-stroke victory, $1,500,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:
16 starts; 5 titles; 1 runner-up; 16 cuts made; $8,553,439
PGA Tour Season Summary:
7 starts; 5 cuts made; $108,275News:
- Woods loses the No. 1 ranking after a record total of 683 weeks
- Woods splits with Sean Foley and begins working with Chris Como
2015:
PGA Tour Season Summary:
11 starts; 6 cuts made; $448,98News:
- Plays final event in August, undergoes two back surgeries by year's end.
2016:News:
- Returns from a 15-month layoff at the Hero World Challenge.