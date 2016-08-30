Menu Close
Tour & News

The Ultimate Tiger Woods Career Timeline

Tiger Woods' Entire Career in 61 Seconds
Got a minute? Jeff Ritter runs through the top moments from the 40 years of Tiger Woods' career in honor of the Big Cat's birthday. 
by Sean Steinemann
Posted: Thu Dec. 1, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods burst onto the scene as a 2-year-old wowing the world on the Johnny Carson show, and nearly four decades later he's still the talk of the pro golf world. He won a Junior World Golf Championship for ages 10 and under in 1984, added a U.S. Junior Am title in 1991 and grabbed the first of three U.S. Am championships in 1994. Oh, and then came his historic professional career. Check out everything Woods has down on the course, beginning way back when he could barely walk, with this ultimate timeline.

Amateur Career

1978:

Photo:

Tiger Woods on the Johnny Carson Show

1984: 

  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under

1985: 

  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 10-and-under

1988:

  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 11-12

1989:

  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14

1990: 

  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 13-14

1991: 

  • U.S. Junior Amateur Champion
  • Junior World Golf Champion, ages 15-17

1992:

  • U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

1993:

News:
  • Woods begins working with swing coach Butch Harmon

1994: 

Photo:

Tiger Woods wins the 1996 U.S. Amateur for his third consecutive title.

1995: 

  • U.S. Amateur Champion

1996:

Professional Career

Photo:

Tiger Woods Turns Professional in 1996.

1996:

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Las Vegas Invitational, October, -27, Playoff,  $297,000
  2. Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, October, -21, 1 stroke-victory, $216,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

11 starts; 2 titles; 1 runner-up; 10 cuts made; $790,594 earned. 

News:

 

 

1997:

Major Victories: 

  1. Masters, -18, 12-stroke victory, $486,000

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Mercedes Championships, January, -14, Playoff, $216,000
  2. GTE Byron Nelson Classic, May, -17, 2-stroke victory, $324,000
  3. Motorola Western Open, July, -13, 3-stroke victory, $360,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up; $2,066,833 earned. 

News:
  • Woods ascends to No. 1 in the World Ranking for the first time

1998: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. BellSouth Classic, May, -17, 1-stoke victory, $324,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

20 starts; 1 title; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $1,841,117

Worldwide Wins:

1. Johnnie Walker Classic, -9, $186,662

1999:

Majors:
  1. PGA Championship, -11, 1-stroke victory, $630,000
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, February, -22,  2-stroke victory, $486,000
  2. Memorial Tournament,  June, -15, 2-stroke victory, $459,000
  3. Motorola Western Open,  July, -15, 3-stroke victory, $450,000
  4. WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -10, 1-stroke victory, $1,000,000 ***First million-dollar win
  5. National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney,  October, -17, 1-stroke victory, $450,000
  6. The Tour Championship,  October, -15, 4-stroke victory, $900,000
  7. WGC-American Express Championship,  November, -6, Playoff, $1,000,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 21 cuts made; $6,616,585

Worldwide Wins:

1. Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -15, $280,000 

2000: 

Majors: 
  1. U.S. Open: -12, 15-stroke victory, $800,000
  2. The Open Championship: -12, 8-stroke victory, $759,150
  3. PGA Championship: -18, Playoff, $900,000  (image below)
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Mercedes Championships, January, -16, Playoff, $522,000 
  2. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, February, -15, 2-stroke victory, $720,000
  3. Bay Hill Invitational, March, -18, 4-stroke victory, $540,000 
  4. Memorial Tournament, May, -19, 5-stroke victory, $558,000
  5. WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -21, 11-stroke victory, $1,000,000
  6. Bell Canadian Open, September, -22, 1-stroke victory, $594,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

20 events; 9 titles; 4 runner-ups; 1 third; 20 cuts made; $9,188,321

Photo:

2001: 

Majors:
  1. The Masters: -16, 2-stroke victory, $1,008,000 (Completes the "Tiger Slam")
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Bay Hill Invitational, March, -15, 1-stroke victory, $630,000 
  2. The Players, March, -14, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000 
  3. The Memorial, June, -17,  7-stroke victory, $738,000
  4. WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -12, Playoff, $1,000,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

19 events; 5 titles; 1 third; 19 cuts made; $5,687,777 

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Johnnie Walker Classic, -25, $221,134.47 
  2. Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -22, $450,000

2002: 

Majors:
  1. The Masters: -12, 3-stroke victory, $1,008,000
  2. U.S. Open: -3, 3-stroke victory, $1,000,000
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Bay Hill Invitational, March, -13, 4-stroke victory, $720,000 
  2. Buick Open, August, -17, 4-stroke victory, $594,000 
  3. WGC-American Express Championship, October, -25, 2-stroke victory, $1,000,000 
Season Summary:

18 starts; 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 18 cuts made; $6.912,625

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Deutsche Bank – SAP Open TPC of Europe, -20, $450,000

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour scoring average through the years.

2003: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, January, -16, 4-stroke victory, $810,000
  2. WGC-Accenture Match Play, March, $1,050,000
  3. Bay Hill Invitational, March, -19,  11-stroke victory, $810,000
  4. 100th Western Open,  July, -21, 5-stroke victory, $810,000
  5. WGC-American Express Championship, October, -6, 2 -stroke victory, $1,050,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

18 starts, 5 titles; 2 runner-ups; 12 top-10s; 16 top-25s; 18 cuts made; $6,673,413 

2004: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, February, $1,200,000
Season Summary:

19 events; 1 title; 3 runner-ups; 3 thirds; 19 cuts made; $5,365,472

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, -16, 40,000,000 yen 
News:
  • Woods splits with Butch Harmon, begins working with Hank Haney

2005: 

Majors: 
  1. The Masters: -12, Playoff, $1,260,000
  2. The Open Championship: -14, 5-stroke victory, $1,261,584
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, January, -16, 3-stroke victory, $864,000
  2. Ford Championship at Doral, March, -24, 1-stroke victory, $990,000
  3. WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -6, 1-stroke victory, $1,300,000
  4. WGC-American Express Championship, October, -10, Playoff, $1,300,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

21 starts; 6 titles; 4 runner-ups; 2 thirds; 19 cuts made; $10,628,024

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, 2005, -8, 40,000,000 yen 
News:
  • Woods sets the PGA Tour record for consecutive cuts made at 142

2006: 

Majors:
  1. The Open Championship: -18, 2-stroke victory, $1,338,480
  2. PGA Championship: -18, 5-stroke victory, $1,224,000
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, January, -10, Playoff, $918,000
  2. Ford Championship at Doral, March, -20, 1-stroke victory, $990,000
  3. Buick Open, August, -24, 3-stroke victory, $864,000
  4. WGC-NEC Invitational, August, -10, Playoff, $1,300,000
  5. Deutsche Bank Championship, September, -16, 2-stroke victory, $990,000
  6. WGC-American Express Championship, October, -23, 8-stroke victory, $1,300,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

15 starts; 8 titles; 1 runner-up; 1 third; 14 cuts made; $9,941,63

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Dubai Desert Classic, -19, $329,760.30

Tiger Woods' team appearances through the years.

2007: 

Majors:
  1. PGA Championship: -8, 2-stroke victory, $1,260,000
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, January, -15, 2-stroke victory, $936,000 
  2. WGC-CA Championship, March, -10, 2-stroke victory, $1,350,000 
  3. Wachovia Championship, May, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,134,000
  4. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August, -8,  8-stroke victory, $1,350,000
  5. BMW Championship, September, -22, 2-stroke victory, $1,260,000
  6. The Tour Championship, September, -23, 8-stroke victory, $1,260,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

16 starts; 7 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,867,052 

Photo:

2008: 

Majors:

  1. U.S. Open: -1, Playoff, $1,350,000
PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Buick Invitational, January, -19, 8-stroke victory, $936,000
  2. WGC-Accenture Match Play, February, $1,350,000
  3. Arnold Palmer Invitational, March, -10,  1-stroke victory, $1,044,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

6 starts; 4 titles; 1 runner-up;  6 cuts made; $5,775,000 

Worldwide Wins:
  1. Dubai Desert Classic, -14, $283,965.09

2009: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2009, -5, 1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
  2. The Memorial Tournament, June 2009, -12,  1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
  3. AT&T National, July 2009, -13,  1-stroke victory, $1,080,000
  4. Buick Open, August 2009, -20, 3-stroke victory, $918,000
  5. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2009, -12, 4-stroke victory, $1,400,000 
  6.  BMW Championship,  September 2009, -19, 8-stroke victory, $1,350,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

17 starts; 6 titles; 3 runner-ups; 16 cuts made; $10,508,163 

Worldwide Wins: 
  1. JBWere Australian Masters, -14, $173,117.54 
News:

2010: 

PGA Tour Season Summary:

12 starts, 2 top 10s; 7 top 25s; 11 made cuts; $1,294,765 

News:

2011: 

PGA Tour Season Summary:

9 starts; 7 cuts made; $660,238 

2012: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2012, -13, 5-stroke victory, $1,080,000 
  2. Memorial Tournament, June 2012, -9, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000 
  3. AT&T National, July 2012, -8, 2-stroke victory, $1,170,000 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

19 starts; 3 titles; 1 runner-up; 2 thirds; 17 cuts made; $6,133,158 

Tiger Woods' Nike Golf Shoes Through the Years

2013: 

PGA Tour Wins:
  1. Farmers Insurance Open, January 2013, -14, 4-stroke victory, $1,098,000
  2. WGC-Cadillac Championship, March 2013, -19, 2-stroke victory, $1,500,000
  3. Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,116,000 
  4. The Players Championship, May 2013, -13, 2-stroke victory, $1,710,000 
  5. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, August 2013, -15, 7-stroke victory, $1,500,000
PGA Tour Season Summary:

16 starts; 5 titles; 1 runner-up; 16 cuts made; $8,553,439 

2014: 
PGA Tour Season Summary:

7 starts; 5 cuts made; $108,275 

News:
  • Woods loses the No. 1 ranking after a record total of 683 weeks
  • Woods splits with Sean Foley and begins working with Chris Como

2015: 

PGA Tour Season Summary:

11 starts; 6 cuts made; $448,98 

News:
  • Plays final event in August, undergoes two back surgeries by year's end.

2016: 

News:
  • Returns from a 15-month layoff at the Hero World Challenge.

