Masters 2016: Twitter reacts to Jordan Spieth's implosion at the Masters

Sunday April 10th, 2016
Masters 2016: Jordan Spieth Collapses on Sunday Back Nine

Jordan Spieth's dominant performance at the 2016 Masters was undone by two swings on the 12th hole Sunday at Augusta National.

His first hit the bank and dropped into Rae's Creek. His second was a chunked wedge that barely made it to the front of Rae's Creek. In the end he had dropped four strokes to par and fallen behind Danny Willett in a matter of minutes. The Internet took quick notice, but moments later word reached fellow Under Armour man Steph Curry. Apparently, Andre Iguodala told Curry and a Golden State Warriors social media manager caught their reactions. Take a look at that and the many accounts that chimed in early Sunday evening.

