What will Donald Trump's presidency mean for the golf world (and for his many golf properties)? While the answer isn't clear yet, Trump's latest cabinet pick, Rex Tillerson, definitely seems to nurture an interest in golf.

Tillerson, Trump's choice for Secretary of State, is the current CEO of Exxon Mobil and a member at Augusta National.

He knows Phil and Amy Mickelson through a charity project that involved Exxon and the Mickelsons' foundation, according to Golf Digest. Tillerson also played with Mickelson in the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played with a handicap of 18.

If he is confirmed, he would join a long list of politicians who've been members at Augusta, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.