Tour Pros Elated to See Tiger Woods Back on the Course

Golf fans have waited a long time to see Tiger Woods in action, and so have professional golfers.

Several pros took to Twitter on Thursday morning to wish Woods well and basically tell the world how excited they are that the 14-time major winner is back.

"Anyone else pumped to see the greatest of all time tee it up today? I know I am," Daniel Berger tweeted. (Gary Player tweeted back at Berger, asking if he was referring to Jack Nicklaus.)

My week has officially been made! Thanks @TigerWoods. So cool watching him compete again. # #boooom — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) December 1, 2016

Anyone else pumped to see the greatest of all time tee it up today? I know I am — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) December 1, 2016

TIGER TEES OFF IN 5 MINUTES THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING — Alison Lee (@alisonlee) December 1, 2016

Admit it golf fans... this is how you felt when your feet hit the floor this morning! #Tigersback #HeroWorldChallenge pic.twitter.com/A4emy56EsX — Morgan Bell (@MBellSports) December 1, 2016