Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images 5. It was reported that Tiger Woods placed a call to Fred Couples and later talked to Davis Love III during the Presidents Cup with the message that he would be interested in serving as an assistant captain to Love at the 2016 Ryder Cup. Do you interpret that as Tiger not feeling too optimistic about playing his way on to the team? BAMBERGER: I feel it is Tiger's way of saying he is lonely and bored. PASSOV: As one who's been twice convicted of overly optimistic Tiger hype, I'm puzzled. If Tiger acknowledges that he won't be back until April and won't be able to earn his way onto the team, fine. Two words, however: captain's pick. Tiger had a career's worth of frustrations in 2015, yet his performances at the Masters and at Greensboro told the world there's still some Ryder Cup-worthy golf left in his tank. Why shouldn't he feel that he can improve on that for whatever months he does play in 2016? Until he calls it a day, I find it inconceivable that golf's greatest competitor would settle for a coaching job. Report: Tiger Calls Love, Wants to be Ryder Cup Assistant by Golf.com Staff 0 SENS: Yes. It's like the opposite of a John Fogerty song: "Put me in as coach, I'm not ready to play." MORFIT: I interpret this to mean Tiger is looking for something to do as he wanders around somewhat aimlessly amid the twilight of his career. It's nice that he's interested. GODICH: In no way is Tiger thinking he can't make the team. One thing he has never lost is his competitiveness. But let's be realistic here. There's absolutely nothing to suggest he's going to play his way on, but he knows what a special event the Ryder Cup is. Good for Tiger. VAN SICKLE: No, I see Tiger noting the new U.S. system and realizing that if he is going to captain a team, he needs to get on board. To me it says TW wants to be a captain. Excellent. RITTER: I interpret the phone call as Tiger being extremely excited about the event that was unfolding on his TV. I like that he's still eager to stay involved at the next Ryder Cup and am certain he's still hopeful to be there as a competitor. 6. The Frys.com Open, the official start of the 2015-16 season, tees off on Thursday with Rory McIlroy in the field. After a forgettable 2014-2015 campaign that included an injury and losing his No. 1 ranking, what’s your prediction for McIlroy’s coming season? BAMBGERGER: I don't think he'll win the grand slam but he'll have a very good chance of completing it. PASSOV: Sorry, I'm not buying into the statement that Rory's 2014-15 campaign was forgettable. He remained Number 1 in the world for most of that period, he won early at Dubai, then beat everybody in golf at the WGC Accenture Match Play and then won Quail Hollow by a touchdown. In the three majors he did play, he finished fourth, T9 and 17th. It wasn't a great year by Rory standards, but it was hardly forgettable. Newly inspired by the two guys that passed him, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, I look for Rory to come back huge in 2016. Rory McIlroy Headlines Field at Frys.com Open by Gary Van Sickle 0 SENS: You know how onions are a biennial crop? Of course you do. Well, Rory will be just like that. Taking a year off to cycle back into peak shape. Assuming that he steers clear of pick-up soccer games, I expect him to put up an impressive showing in 2016. MORFIT: This is a monumentally important season for Rory. If he can't be motivated by what Jordan Spieth and Jason Day did this year, and by losing the No. 1 ranking, and by missing out on a St. Andrews British Open because of a dumb soccer injury, what WILL motivate him? GODICH: Let's see: two wins (one in a WGC event) and seven top 10s in 12 PGA Tour starts. How many players would love to have a "forgettable" season like that? In any event, after all of the hype about Spieth and Day, I believe Rory will be fully motivated in 2016. It'll be fun to watch. VAN SICKLE: Rory returns and starts wracking up wins and contending in majors. Business as usual. A good year ahead. Roars for Rors. RITTER: Health permitting, I like Rory to have a bounce-back season. He and Spieth and Day will battle for No. 1 all year long -- buckle up! The Tour Confidential roundtable continues Monday on our new weekly show hosted by Jessica Marksbury. Tweet her your questions @Jess_Marksbury.