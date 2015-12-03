Olympic golf is stirring controversy yet again, this time on the other side of the world.

According to Reuters, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked Kasumigaseki Country Club, the private course planning to host the golf competition for the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as members.

"I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era," Koike told the media on Friday.

Women are not allowed to become full members of the club and are fully barred from playing there on Sundays, the report says.

Kasumigaseki is the latest championship course to face scrutiny over exclusionary membership policies. Last year, members of Royal Troon voted to admit women 10 days before the course welcomed spectators for the 2016 Open Championship, while members of Muirfield voted to keep their ban on female members in place, prompting the R&A to remove the course from its Open rota.