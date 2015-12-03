Menu Close
Tour & News

Ryder Cup Team Surprised Woods With 'Make Tiger Great Again' Shirts

Tiger's First Presser Back: Are We Buying What He's Selling?
GOLF LIVE's Ryan Asselta joins GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter and Sean Zak to break down Tiger Woods' first press conference back in competition at the Hero World Challenge.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Nov. 30, 2016
Install App

It's no secret that pro golfers want Tiger Woods to regain the form of old. Golf without the 14-time major champion, who many current PGA Tour pros grew up idolizing, just isn't the same.

A perfect example of that came during this year's Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, which was reported on Wednesday by ESPN's Jason Sobel. On the Friday of the Ryder Cup, the American squad was in its team room and wearing red, white and blue onesies, which were supplied by Rickie Fowler. "USA"was written across them.

Then, later that night, Zach Johnson addressed the team.

"I just want to pay tribute to one of our assistant captains," he said, according to Sobel. "A man who has done so much for this game."

MORE | Tiger: 'I'll Be Focused' for Thursday

That's when the entire team -- Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and others -- got up, unzipped the tops of the onesies and showed off red T-shirts with the text: "MAKE TIGER GREAT AGAIN." Johnson provided the shirts.

"I thought it was awesome," Woods said. "For them to come together and do something like that, it unified all of us. It was great."

Woods tees off for his first competitive round in nearly 15 months at 12 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Photo:

Tiger Woods walks with Zach Johnson at the Hero World Challenge.

