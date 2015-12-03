Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Tiger Woods Still On Schedule to Return at Hero World Challenge

Tour Confidential: Is Tiger's Rebrand Signaling His Early Exit from Golf?
Our panelists discuss Tiger Woods' business venture rebrand, TGR, and what it means for the future of his professional golf career.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Nov. 16, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods is still on schedule to return to competitive golf at next month's Hero World Challenge. 

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg recently told ESPN that Woods is "getting after it a bit more, continuing to work toward that goal and excited to get back out there and compete, see the guys and be in the locker room instead of being an assistant captain."

Woods committed to the Safeway Open and Turkish Airlines Open in October, then withdrew from the Safeway the week of the event citing a "vulnerable game."

The last remaining event on his schedule is the Hero World Challenge, an 18-man exhibition that Woods hosts each year, on Dec. 1-4 in the Bahamas. Steinberg tempered expectations in the interview by saying "it's going to be 15 months since the last time he played competitively," but he provided no indication that Woods won't at least tee it up.

"The determination is still there," Steinberg said. "We've still got two weeks to go, but he is doing the things necessary to get himself as ready as he can be."

Photo:

Vice-captain Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 14th hole during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

