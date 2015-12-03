Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Tiger Woods Can Still Cause TV Ratings to Soar

Tour Confidential: Could Tiger Have Major Potential in 2017?
Tiger Woods is back, and with it, major speculation. Our panel breaks down his performance at the Hero World Challenge and discusses whether or not more major championships are in Tiger's future.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2016
Install App

Before last week, it had been 15 months since Tiger Woods had competed in a golf tournament. But Woods' absence from the stage did little to diminish fans' appetite to watch him play, with thousands of them tuning in during a work day to watch the opening round of the Hero World Challenge Thursday.

Television ratings for the first round of the small December tournament were up 190% over last year's, according to Geoff Shackelford. Woods, the tournament host, was at last year's event but didn't play.

Thursday's comeback was also the most watched opening round of this year since the British Open (not counting the Ryder Cup). Friday's ratings increased 200 percent compared to last year, and ratings remained higher than usual over the weekend, despite the fact that Woods had dropped out of contention.

Saturday's live coverage was 92% higher on NBC and 162% higher on Golf Channel than last year's telecast, and Sunday's was 54% and 126% higher, respectively.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More