Tiger Woods Shows First Signs of Rust With Chip on 9th Hole

Tiger Woods was off and running during his return to competitive golf. Four birdies in the first eight holes had Woods near the top of the leaderboard until he showed what could be considered some rust from a 15-month layoff.

Woods was in a difficult position left of the 9th green and needing to get up and down for par on a green that ran downhill away from him. He didn’t make great contact and flubbed his chip short of the green, and it rolled back toward him. You can check out the video of the shot below.

Woods was able to get up and down on his next two shots to save himself from a double bogey. He shot 33 on the front.