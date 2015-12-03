Tiger Woods Says His Son Isn't Allowed to Touch Only 2 Putters

Of all the clubs Tiger Woods has in his home putting studio, there are two clubs that are off-limits.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference Tuesday, Woods said his son, Charlie, likes to play around with all the putters at home. Except two. And one is back in Tiger's bag this week.

"Charlie knows there are two putters he can't touch," Woods said. "There's the black one that I won the Masters with in '97 and this one. They sit next to each other. Touch any other putter, do anything you want with any putter, but these two are off-limits. These two only. Daddy only. He's a kid. He always wants to mess with me in some way."

Woods won 13 major championships with a Scotty Cameron model flatstick that was in his bag from 1999 to 2010. He switched to a Nike model in 2011, but now that he's free to play any clubs he likes, Woods has the Scotty back in play this week.