Tiger Woods has a new ball, but does he have a new swing?

A slow-motion video posted to the Instagram account of golf writer Brian Wacker is the first best look at Woods's driver swing ahead of his much-anticipated return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods was originally supposed to make his return to the course at the Safeway Open in October, but he nixed the appearance at the last minute. He hasn't competed since August 2015, and glimpses of his game have been sporadic since then. It's unclear how Woods's back injuries and surgeries will affect his long-term prospects.

The Hero World Challenge begins on Thursday, with Tiger teeing off at noon alongside Patrick Reed. Only 18 players are in the field.

Watch the full clip below, followed by a quick analysis from Tiger's former swing coach, Hank Haney:

Tiger with the driver. You be the judge (because I know everyone will be) ... A video posted by Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) on Nov 28, 2016 at 10:29am PST