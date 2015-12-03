After an up-and-down opening round at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods stormed back with a brilliant bogey-free, seven-under 65 in Friday's second round. Early on Saturday, Woods was officially on fire.

Starting at 12:26 p.m. Saturday alongside Rickie Fowler, Woods birdied his first three holes to reach nine under, just three shots behind the leaders.

Woods got it started by making an easy, routine birdie on the par-4 1st hole. At the par-3 2nd, Tiger stuck his tee shot to inside five feet and went on to sink that putt for birdie No. 2.

1 hole.

1 fairway.

1 green.

1 birdie for Tiger Woods. https://t.co/qVxty8x8XV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016

2 holes.

2 greens.

2 putts.

2 birdies for Tiger Woods.#QuickHits https://t.co/dC0kxSEIJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2016

At the par-5 3rd hole, Woods chipped his third-shot to inside two feet and tapped in for his third straight birdie to start the round.