Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Watch: Tiger Woods Opens with Three-Straight Birdies in Round 3

Photo: Getty Images

Tiger Woods on Friday at the Hero World Challenge.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 3, 2016
Install App

After an up-and-down opening round at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods stormed back with a brilliant bogey-free, seven-under 65 in Friday's second round. Early on Saturday, Woods was officially on fire.

Starting at 12:26 p.m. Saturday alongside Rickie Fowler, Woods birdied his first three holes to reach nine under, just three shots behind the leaders.

Woods got it started by making an easy, routine birdie on the par-4 1st hole. At the par-3 2nd, Tiger stuck his tee shot to inside five feet and went on to sink that putt for birdie No. 2.

 

 

 

 

At the par-5 3rd hole, Woods chipped his third-shot to inside two feet and tapped in for his third straight birdie to start the round.

 

 

You can follow Tiger's entire round with our live blog.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More