Tiger Woods May Start 2017 With Overseas Tournaments

Where will Tiger Woods kick off the new year? While following Woods' return to competition this week at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, his agent Mark Steinberg has been in talks with international tournaments requesting Tiger's presence, according to ESPN.

"My phone was pretty heated this week leading up to the first round. But it went from heated to hot," Steinberg said. "The whole world was anxious to see if he was going to withdraw or play. Then they see he looks fit, he is playing golf again. There were a lot of positives."

While Steinberg would not say specifically where Tiger was considering ringing in 2017, he mentioned that he was in communication with "a couple of overseas tournaments early in the year." Steinberg cautioned that the goal was for Woods to get through this week at the Hero World Challenge first and then figure out his upcoming schedule, adding that they had not yet discussed playing two or three consecutive tournaments.

While we don't know which international events Tiger may compete in, it's a safe bet to assume that Woods will appear at the Genesis Open at Riviera and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he's won eight times.