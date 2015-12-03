The chances of Tiger Woods winning the 2016 Masters didn't actually change this weekend, but the betting odds of him grabbing his fifth green jacket certainly improved.

According to golfodds.com, Woods's odds improved to 20-1 after his 15th-place finish at the Hero, up from 40-1 from before the event started. That's sixth best among players expected to compete at the annual major championship. Woods opened his tournament with a first-round 73 Thursday and shot a bogey-free second round of 65.

In the same list of Masters odds, Woods trails only Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. Below is a list of 2017 Masters odds.

Jason Day: 8/1

Jordan Spieth: 8/1

Rory McIlroy: 9/1

Dustin Johnson: 10/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 15/1

Tiger Woods: 20/1

Adam Scott: 20/1

Bubba Watson: 20/1

Henrik Stenson: 25/1

Rickie Fowler: 25/1

Phil Mickelson: 30/1

Justin Rose: 30/1

Patrick Reed: 30/1

Brooks Koepka: 40/1

Branden Grace: 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen: 50/1

Brandt Snedeker: 50/1

Sergio Garcia: 50/1

Paul Casey: 50/1

Danny Willett: 60/1

Zach Johnson: 60/1

Charl Schwartzel: 60/1

Thomas Pieters: 60/1

Matt Kuchar: 60/1

Justin Thomas: 60/1

Jon Rahm: 60/1

Daniel Berger: 80/1

Jim Furyk: 80/1

Alex Noren: 80/1

Jimmy Walker: 80/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 80/1

Lee Westwood: 80/1

Bryson DeChambeau: 100/1

J.B. Holmes: 100/1

Shane Lowry: 100/1

Martin Kaymer: 100/1

Bill Haas: 100/1

Emiliano Grillo: 100/1

Rafa Cabera-Bello: 100/1

Kevin Chappell: 100/1

Ryan Moore: 100/1

Smylie Kaufman: 100/1