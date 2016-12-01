Tiger Woods made his return to the PGA Tour today and, eight holes into his round, is playing much better than anyone expected. He birdied the 3rd hole and then added birdies on the 6th, 7th and 8th to get to four under and tie for the lead at the time. After a bogey on the 9th hole, Woods shot 3 under 33 on the front.

Despite Woods' resume, this is still somewhat surprising. Twitter thinks so too. Check out the social media world going crazy for Tiger. Let's see if the 14-time major winner can keep it up.

