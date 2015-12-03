Menu Close
Tour & News

Watch: Tiger Holes Bunker Shot for Birdie at Hero World Challenge

Photo: @PGATOUR

Tiger Woods would jar this bunker shot for birdie at the par-3 5th hole on Saturday.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 3, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods was on fire early in his third round Saturday at the Hero World Challenge. It all started spectacularly with three-straight birdies to begin the day. But more magic followed at the par-3 5th hole.

After saving par with a solid putt on the par-4 4th hole, Woods hit a disappointing tee shot at the 5th that ended up in a bad position in the front-right greenside bunker. With about 15 yards between him and the hole, Tiger was at risk of a bogey, but instead he drained the bunker shot for his fourth birdie of the day, moving him to 10 under for the tournament.

Watch the video below, and follow Tiger's entire round with our live blog.

 

 

