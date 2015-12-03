As he prepares to make his latest comeback attempt at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Tiger Woods revealed a new weapon in his arsenal: modesty.

Woods appeared on Golf Channel's Morning Drive on Tuesday morning and deflected host Damon Hack's question about his goals for 2017 with some sly humor.

"One of my biggest goals is to try to get into the top 1,000 of the World Ranking," Woods said with a laugh. "If I can sneak my way into the top 1,000, that'd be a great goal."

That shouldn’t be too hard: Woods has only fallen to 898th in the World Ranking since his T-10 finish at the 2015 Wyndham Championship, and even a last-place finish this week could move him up 150 spots.

Woods has struggled in his limited time on the course since undergoing multiple back surgeries but sought to put to rest any lingering doubts about at least the balky short game that publicly plagued him in 2015.

"I love chipping," Woods said. "I’ve worked so hard on changing my technique. That part is not an issue. I’m fine."

For now, Woods appears to be staying focused on his game and enjoying some new perspective.

"You block out the noise," Woods said of the expectations surrounding his return. "My job is to go out there and execute and win tournaments. I miss being out here with these guys. It’s a fraternity … Having back surgery allowed me to take a step back and say 'I’m not going to be doing this forever.'"