Tiger Woods's promising comeback week got even better in Saturday's third round.

Following a scintillating seven-under 65 on Friday, Woods opened day 3 with three-straight birdies to quickly move to nine under for the tournament. After saving par with a medium-length putt on 4, Tiger drained a long bunker shot for birdie at the 5th.

On the 6th hole, Woods dropped his first shot of the day when he was unable to sink a long putt to save par. But he followed that disappointment by getting up-and-down after hitting his tee shot into the front greenside bunker for a bounce back birdie at 7. Woods finished off the first nine with tap-in pars at 8 and 9.