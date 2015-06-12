Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Tiger Woods Eagles Two Holes Early at Pro-Am, Social Media Goes Crazy

Tiger Woods Eagles Two Holes at Hero World Challenge Pro-Am
It may have been an unofficial round, but Tiger Woods delighted the crowd at Albany in the Bahamas — and golf fans worldwide — with his pro-am performance ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Wed Nov. 30, 2016
Install App

We know, we know -- it's just a pro-am.

But, that said, Tiger Woods has shown some positive signs -- and flashed a few vintage Tiger moments -- during the Wednesday pro-am of the Hero World Challenge, one day before he tees off in his first competitive round in nearly 15 months.

ESPN's Bob Harig had Woods "for a loosely-tabulated front-nine 33," which included two eagles and a bogey. He eagled the par-5 3rd and the par-5 9th. Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker also had Woods at an unofficial three under at the turn, aided by his pair of eagles. Woods, unofficially, shot a 37 on the back for a two-under 70, according to media who were following along. You can check out the social media reaction below.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More