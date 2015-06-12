Tiger Woods Eagles Two Holes Early at Pro-Am, Social Media Goes Crazy

We know, we know -- it's just a pro-am.

But, that said, Tiger Woods has shown some positive signs -- and flashed a few vintage Tiger moments -- during the Wednesday pro-am of the Hero World Challenge, one day before he tees off in his first competitive round in nearly 15 months.

ESPN's Bob Harig had Woods "for a loosely-tabulated front-nine 33," which included two eagles and a bogey. He eagled the par-5 3rd and the par-5 9th. Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker also had Woods at an unofficial three under at the turn, aided by his pair of eagles. Woods, unofficially, shot a 37 on the back for a two-under 70, according to media who were following along. You can check out the social media reaction below.

Drive on 3 rides the wind into fairway, then long iron missile to about 15 feet on the par 5. That one was #vintage — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 30, 2016

TW smoothly rolls in the 15-footer, then announces, "I'm done, guys. I helped the team." I'm getting the vapors. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 30, 2016

Rolls in about a 12-footer for ANOTHER eagle on 9. Playing straight downwind, but still. Unofficially -3 at the turn. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 30, 2016

