Tiger Woods, Donald Trump Tee It Up in Florida Friday
The president-elect has already made some powerhouse tee times.
Donald Trump played golf Friday with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, aka "Mac Daddy Santa." It was reported earlier this week that the two were expected to play Trump International Florida in West Palm Beach with a pair of members. After the round, Trump was expected to meet with "high-level staffers," according to his press secretary.
We mention the alias Mac Daddy Santa because, as you can see in the photo below, Woods’s goatee is dyed white. Woods posted a shirtless photo to his social media accounts on Thursday, also donning a white wig, an all black Oakland Raiders hat and the now infamous white goatee. Check out the photo below of the golfing Mac Daddy Santa and an excited future president.
My uncle is golfing w trump and tiger woods in Florida rn... pic.twitter.com/rswTIOWQTN— Iz (@izzy_pecoraro) December 23, 2016