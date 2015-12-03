Tiger Woods, Donald Trump Tee It Up in Florida Friday

The president-elect has already made some powerhouse tee times.

Donald Trump played golf Friday with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods, aka "Mac Daddy Santa." It was reported earlier this week that the two were expected to play Trump International Florida in West Palm Beach with a pair of members. After the round, Trump was expected to meet with "high-level staffers," according to his press secretary.

We mention the alias Mac Daddy Santa because, as you can see in the photo below, Woods’s goatee is dyed white. Woods posted a shirtless photo to his social media accounts on Thursday, also donning a white wig, an all black Oakland Raiders hat and the now infamous white goatee. Check out the photo below of the golfing Mac Daddy Santa and an excited future president.