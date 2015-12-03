Tiger Woods's comeback tour will resume at the Genesis Open.

Woods has officially committed to the event held Feb. 16-19, as announced on his foundation's website Tuesday. Formerly known as the Northern Trust Open, the Genesis Open will continue to take place at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"I’m very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open," Woods said. "This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me."

Woods’ foundation hosts the event and he spoke on his relationship with the event in the video below.