Tiger Woods Already Calling Steve Stricker with Presidents Cup Ideas

Photo: G Fiume

Tiger Woods will be an assistant captain under Steve Stricker for this year's Presidents Cup.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Jan. 19, 2017
Install App

Tiger Woods was praised as a U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain at Hazeltine last fall, and he'll reprise that role at the Presidents Cup Sept. 28-Oct. 1 under Steve Stricker.

And, of course, Woods is already planning.

Sticker was on the Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio show "Fairways of Life with Matt Adams" on Wednesday and said the 14-time major-winner, who returns to the PGA Tour next week, has already bounced ideas off him for the event at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

"He called me a couple weeks ago and said he had a couple ideas," Stricker said. "So we've got a long ways to go yet, but he's sure thinking about it, and he's excited to be a part of it again."

You can watch the entire clip about Woods below.

