Tour & News

Tiger Told Caddie 'I'm Not Dropping a Shot Today' After 8 Holes

Tiger Woods Fires Bogey-Free 65 at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods shot a bogey-free second-round 65 at the Hero World Challenge on Friday.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Dec. 2, 2016
Install App

On Thursday, Tiger Woods was playing great through eight holes. On Friday, it was much the same, only this time, he wasn't going to drop any shots.

That's what Woods told his caddie, Joe LaCava, after eight holes Friday. Woods had just made par from a brutal lie long and left of the green. From a sandy waste area, Woods flopped a shot that rolled onto the green, making the eight-foot par save and keeping his scorecard clean.

"I’m not dropping a shot today," Woods told his caddie, replaying the conversation to reporters after the round. He kept his promise, too, making four more birdies and zero bogeys on the back nine. Woods came closest to dropping a shot on the par-4 16th but drained a lengthy par putt for the save. Below is a video of the impressive putt. Woods shot 65 to jump back up the leaderboard to six under for the event. He plays his third round Saturday.

