Thomas Bjorn has been named captain of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team. This will be the 45-year-old Dane's first time at the helm, but his eighth career team membership. Below are five other things to know about the Europeans' new captain.

HE WAS THE FIRST DANE TO PLAY THE CUP

Bjorn made his first Ryder Cup team in 1997 at age 26, playing for the Euros under captain Seve Ballesteros. He won his first four-ball match and halved his singles match to go undefeated.

HE’LL BE THE FIRST DANE TO LEAD THE EUROS

Bjorn will not only be the first Dane to captain the European team, he'll also be the first Scandinavian captain.

Photo: Getty Images // Andrew Redington

HE’S A RYDER CUP WINNER

Bjorn has been a member of six winning teams and only one losing team. The Europeans have won every time Bjorn has played on the team, and until the 2016 Cup, Bjorn was 3-0 as a vice captain as well.

HE HAS PLENTY OF COURSE KNOWLEDGE

Le Golf National is a course many European Tour players know well, and Bjorn is no exception. The European captain has played the French Open 14 times at the course.

Photo: 2016 Getty Images

HE WAITED 12 YEARS BETWEEN PLAYING ROLES

Bjorn missed the 1999 Cup, but was back on the European team in 2002. He would then wait 12 years before grabbing a spot on Paul McGinley’s winning team in 2014.