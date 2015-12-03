Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Five Things to Know About Thomas Bjorn, New Euro Ryder Cup Captain

Photo: Getty Images // Mike Ehrmann

Thomas Bjorn will captain the 2018 European Ryder Cup team.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2016
Thomas Bjorn has been named captain of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team. This will be the 45-year-old Dane's first time at the helm, but his eighth career team membership. Below are five other things to know about the Europeans' new captain.

HE WAS THE FIRST DANE TO PLAY THE CUP

Bjorn made his first Ryder Cup team in 1997 at age 26, playing for the Euros under captain Seve Ballesteros. He won his first four-ball match and halved his singles match to go undefeated.

HE’LL BE THE FIRST DANE TO LEAD THE EUROS

Bjorn will not only be the first Dane to captain the European team, he'll also be the first Scandinavian captain.

Photo:

Thomas Bjorn was the first Dane to ever take part in the Ryder Cup.

HE’S A RYDER CUP WINNER

Bjorn has been a member of six winning teams and only one losing team. The Europeans have won every time Bjorn has played on the team, and until the 2016 Cup, Bjorn was 3-0 as a vice captain as well.

HE HAS PLENTY OF COURSE KNOWLEDGE

Le Golf National is a course many European Tour players know well, and Bjorn is no exception. The European captain has played the French Open 14 times at the course.

Photo:

A general view of the 18th green on L'Albatros Course at Le Golf National in September 2016.

HE WAITED 12 YEARS BETWEEN PLAYING ROLES

Bjorn missed the 1999 Cup, but was back on the European team in 2002. He would then wait 12 years before grabbing a spot on Paul McGinley’s winning team in 2014.

