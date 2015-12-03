Thanksgiving 2016: How the Pros Give Thanks
Thursday marks Thanksgiving across the United States, but many golfers around the world are celebrating. Whether it's a round of golf, a turkey trot or a big meal with family and friends, your favorite tour pros are giving thanks in creative ways around the globe.
Tiger Woods is taking in a few football games, Rory McIlroy is getting ahead of the incoming tryptophan-induced slog, and Louis Oosthuizen is teeing it up with family. Golfers and golf fans alike have a lot to be thankful for, and we're thankful to share in their celebrations with them.
See what your favorite golfers are up to and what they're grateful for.