Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Take It From Arnie: 14 Classic Arnold Palmer Sayings

Photo: Angus Murray

No one said it better than Arnie.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Nov. 19, 2016
Install App

Arnold Palmer, who passed away at the age of 87 in September, will be remembered for much more than his talent on the golf course. But of course he was also a lifelong student of the game. These are his best tips and wisdom for ordinary golfers on staying focused, improving your swing, and enjoying yourself on the course.

1. You play golf to enjoy yourself. Give the ball a healthy whack and have fun.

2. Ninety percent of golf is mental.

3. Think about your game as you drive to the course, but think constructively.

4. Before you tee off, warm up.

5. Keep your head still during your swing.

READ: Arnold Palmer Featured on December 2016 Cover of GOLF

Photo:

Arnold Palmer during the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills.

6. Don't bend your wrists for the first 12 inches of the backswing.

7. Take the club back only as far as you can maintain complete control of it.

8. Use enough club on iron shots. Most golfers don't.

9. Avoid trying to correct fundamentals during play.

10. Concentrate especially hard during the first three holes.

11. Always play aggressively. Attack the course— or it will attack you.

12. Try to hit shots that seem "impossible." Most weekend golfers play things way too safe.

13. If you get tired, swing easier, not harder.

14. Give the game your best, and in turn it will give you the most pleasure.

READ: Arnold Palmer, The Man Behind the Myth

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More