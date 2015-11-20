Steve Stricker, David Toms to Join PGA Tour Champions in 2017

David Tom and Steve Stricker are among the players who will join the senior circuit in 2017, the PGA Tour Champions announced on Tuesday.

Toms turns 50 on January 4 and is expected to make his Champions Tour debut in early 2017. Stricker, who will also serve as captain for the U.S. Presidents Cup team next year, turns 50 in February.

The PGA Tour Champions plans to hold 26 tournaments in 2017, including 23 regular season events. At stake will be $55.7 million in prize money.

Five tournaments will have new host venues, a list that includes Trump National Golf Club outside Washington D.C. The Trump course will host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in the spring.

